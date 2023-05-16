Earning their FFA Chapter Degrees were, from left to right, Lizzie Schlueter, Aly Wooten, Jillian Hannah, Cole Anderson, Owen DeRosier, River Dow, Gabe Harms, Connor Morton, Luke Morey, Abbie Harms, and Kamryn Brown.

Earning their FFA Greenhand Degrees were, from left to right, Rainy Nordhausen, Jaeka Wiley, Carter Wennihan, Quin Staten (Star Greenhand), Mason McMahon, and Bo Peregrine.

Senior FFA members Daniel Lesher, Josie King, and Tessa Rolf were recognized for earning their State FFA Degrees and Proficiency Awards.

Earning the FFA Scholarship Awards were Lizzie Schlueter, Quin Staten, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Tessa Rolf.

Matt Schlueter with Hurst Greenery, Michael Rolf, and Melody Barnett were presented with Honorary FFA Chapter Degrees.

Brooklyn Wennihan, left, was honored for having the highest points in FCCLA. Sydnee Bruns, right, had the second highest. Both girls were also recognized for their STAR Events and Leadership Conference achievements and attendance.

The Tarkio High School FCCLA, FFA, and FBLA Chapters held an awards banquet Sunday, April 30, 2023. The chapters recognized its members who have gone above and beyond this school year.

FCCLA members recognized included: High Point – Brooklyn Wennihan; 2nd High Point – Sydnee Bruns; 3rd High Point – Jina Harbit; Regional Executive Council Member – Brooklyn Wennihan; Regional STAR Events – Sydnee, Brooklyn, and Jina; Regional STAR Events Assistance Award – Brezie Bywater and Olivia Schafer; State Leadership Conference Attendees – Brooklyn, Sydnee, and Jina; State STAR Events – Sydnee and Brooklyn; Volunteer of the Year – Lori Staten and Ellie Graves; FCCLA Letter Winners – Addison Noland, Alex Barnett, Brooklyn Wennihan, Claire Martin, Isaac Vette, Jersi Poppa, Sydnee Bruns, Jina Harbit, and Olivia Schafer.

FBLA members honored included: Letter recipients – Cole Anderson, Alex Barnett, Connor Brown, Kamryn Brown, Sydnee Bruns, Emilee Caudill, Owen DeRosier, Tyler Donaldson, River Dow, Dalaynie Drummond, Jozee Eaton, Alex Erickson, Emily Gebhards, Alexis Gibler, Abbie Harms, Gabe Harms, Josie King, Kelsea Kirwan, Mary Laur, Daniel Lesher, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin, Luke Morey, Addison Noland, Jersi Poppa, Tessa Rolf, Garret Rosenbohm, Lizzie Schlueter, Rylie Simmons, Jarrett Spinnato, Ian Stepp, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Alyson Wooten; District Leadership Conference placement – Alex Barnett (6th place Organizational Leadership), Cole Anderson (5th place Computer Applications), Brooklyn Wennihan (5th place Accounting), River Dow (7th place Computer Applications), Ian Stepp (10th place Personal Finance), Tessa Rolf (8th place Personal Finance), Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, and Alex Barnett (Broadcast Journalism 1st place), Alyson Wooten (Future Business Leader 2nd place); and State Leadership Conference qualifiers – Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, and Alex Barnett (Broadcast Journalism 10th place medal), Alex Barnett (Organizational Leadership), Alyson Wooten (Future Business Leader), Brooklyn Wennihan (Accounting), and Sydnee Bruns, Josie King, and Emilee Caudill (Community Service Project); and 2023-2024 FBLA officers – Jersi Poppa, president; Alex Barnett, Vice-President of Communication; Claire Martin, Vice-President of Membership; Abbie Harms, Vice-President of FBLA Relations; Alyson Wooten, secretary; Cole Anderson, treasurer; Sydnee Bruns, reporter; and Luke Morey and Kamryn Brown, Student Council representatives.

FFA members honored included: Greenhand Degree – Rainy Nordhausen, Bresayda Jimenez, Jaeka Wiley, Dylan Drummond, Carter Wennihan, Quin Staten, Mason McMahon, Brayden Smith, Keaton Romeo, Kale Lekey, Hunter Blum, and Bo Peregrine; Star Greenhand – Quin Staten; Chapter Degree – Kamryn Brown, Lizzie Schlueter, Aly Wooten, Jillian Hannah, Teagen Wennihan, Cole Anderson, Karson Bullock, Owen DeRosier, River Dow, Alex Erickson, Colton Hall, Gabe Harms, Connor Morton, and Luke Morey; Scholarship Award – Quin Staten, Lizzie Schlueter, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Tessa Rolf; State Degree – Tessa Rolf, Josie King, and Daniel Lesher; Honorary Chapter Degree – Hurst Greenery, Melody Barnett, and Michael Rolf; Proficiencies – Tessa Rolf (Area I winner in Ag Education), Dan Lesher (Area I winner and 2nd in state in Vegetable Production), and Josie King (2nd in Area I Diversified Livestock Production); and new officers – Brooklyn Wennihan, president; Abbie Harms, 1st vice-president Abbie Harms; Lizzie Schlueter, 2nd vice-president; Kamryn Brown, secretary; , Quin Staten, treasurer; Gabe Harms, reporter; and Aly Wooten, sentinel.