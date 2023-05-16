The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Tarkio Community Building. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a meeting and recognition of honored classes.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. If you plan on attending, you will need to RSVP with a choice of meat (smoked brisket or Chef Paul’s chicken marsala). For the full menu, visit the “Tarkio High School Alumni Group” Facebook page.

Tickets are $22.00 each. Attendees may pay at the door, but RSVPs and choice of meat are needed as soon as possible. Call or text Mary Ann at 660-744-4049 or Teresa at 660-582-7982 to RSVP or ask questions.