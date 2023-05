The Watson Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Watson Community Building. Social hour will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and supper will be served at 7:00 p.m. The meal will be free but you must make a reservation by May 20. Call 660-993-2226 or 660-744-5436 to make a reservation. Anyone who attended Watson High School may attend (as long as you make a reservation first).