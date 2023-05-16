Westboro High School alumni are gathering at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the old Westboro Fire Station. Dinner is catered. Cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1943, 1953, 1963 and 1973. The banquet is open to all those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests accompanying alumni are welcome.

Norma (Henning) Mather has taken reservations for many years. This year, there is a change and Carol Kirkpatrick is accepting reservations (please call, an accurate count is needed for the caterer) at 1-660-984-5416 or 1-816-341-1176.