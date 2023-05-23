The 21st annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament will be played at the Tarkio Golf Course on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., and tee time is 8:00 a.m. Up to 72 participants are expected to enjoy the friendly competition and lunch provided by the Tarkio Hy-Vee and the Rotary Club.

The four-person scramble format tournament results will be flighted following the completion of 18 holes, and trophies will be awarded to the top two teams in each flight. All participants will receive a sleeve of logo golf balls sponsored by Tarkio Technical Institute and a golf towel sponsored by Morning Sun Seed/Laur Farms, buy-ups and mulligans as a part of their entry fees.

Hole prizes will be awarded to various participants following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes will include two longest drive holes, two longest putt holes and two closest to the pin holes. Dixon Golf will be conducting “games within the game” on holes #6 and #7. For a fee, golfers can win valuable prizes on each hole, and a drawing for a $350 driver will be held following the tournament. A hole-in-one contest will also be sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance on hole #8. The fees help Rotary raise additional funds and adds to the fun of the tournament for all.

Hole sponsorships and team entry forms are available at the Tarkio Golf Club or from any Rotary Club member. Cart rentals are available by calling the Tarkio Golf Club at 660-736-4776.

Proceeds will be used to support area youth scholarships, activities and community projects this year.