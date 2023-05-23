Many Atchison County parents struggle to feed their children during the summer months. Programs like No Hunger Summer help those who can go to the location to eat the lunch; however, others need food who are not able to get there.

The food pantries of Atchison County are joining together to put together a one-time food box for families signed up with Community Services.

Food or monetary donations can be taken to Community Services at 322 Main in Tarkio, Missouri, by June 5 or any church in Atchison County by June 4.

Each church has been assigned specific items to gather. Tarkio volunteers will gather June 7 to put together packages for families. A date for Rock Port has not been set. Families will be contacted when they can pick the boxes up. If you know a family in need, direct them to call Community Services at 660-736-4646 by June 3 to see if they meet income guidelines and be put on the list if applicable.

The donation list of churches and the items needed follows:

Tarkio Christian Church, Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Rock Port United Methodist Church, and Tarkio Church of God – beef ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, and SpaghettiOs

Tarkio Baptist Church, Rock Port Christian Church, and Fairfax Methodist Church – macaroni and cheese cups (microwaveable) and Compleats meals

Tarkio Methodist Church, Westboro United Methodist Church, Watson Methodist Church, and Watson Baptist Church – Ramen noodle soup (beef and chicken)

Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Fairfax Christian Church, and Rock Port Lutheran Church – peanut butter and jelly

Tarkio Assembly of God, Fairfax Baptist Church, and Rock Port Baptist Church – fruit cups (single serve)

Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Grace Church, and St. John’s Lutheran Church – cereal and granola bars