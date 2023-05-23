A memorial service of worship will be held at Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County on Sunday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m. The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with The Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, Bishop Provisional of West Missouri, and Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this special service. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s.

Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, still retains its natural beauty. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Travelers over a hundred years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their child. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.

Because of road closures on Hwy. 46 west of Maryville and EE in Atchison County, travelling to the cemetery via Route N in Atchison and Holt counties is advised.

From Mound City, take Route N north of Mound City approximately 14 miles, which is one mile south of Hwy. 46. Turn east on 280th. Continue on that gravel road one mile to the cemetery.

From Fairfax, take Hwy. 46 east until Route N. Turn south for one mile and at 280th, turn east. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

Due to the Nodaway River bridge closed one mile west of Hwy. 113, travel west of Maryville via Hwy. 136, until Route N, west of Burlington Junction. Take Route N south, one mile south of Hwy. 46 to 280th. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.