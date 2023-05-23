The first Rock Port Farmers Market will be Saturday, June 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, featuring 15+ vendors setting up inside and outside the Atchison County Memorial Building. A live musical performance from a folk/americana trio, The Wildwoods, will begin at 10:30 a.m. This performance is sponsored by the Rock Port Tourism Board.

The June vendor list includes: Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, MU Extension, 4H, Flower and Forged Farms, Dreamers Farm, Paigstries, Kennedy Orchard Bakery, Strange Makes, Berries on the Bluff, Barada Hills Trading Co., Laundrey Woodworks, Midwest Massage, Forest Finds Candle Co., Charmaine Flint, and Libby Schawang.