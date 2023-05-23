The Rock Port Tourism Board will sponsor a concert featuring Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band Saturday, June 3, at the Rock Port Country Club. The concert starts at 9:00 p.m.

Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band is a red dirt country band out of Kansas City, Missouri. The band is heavily influenced by the grassroots country music movement, originating in southern parts of Texas and Oklahoma. In their second year as a band they have already earned opening spots for some top national acts, such as Whiskey Myers, Granger Smith, Whitey Morgan, Ray Wiley Hubbard and Morgan Evans. They have honed their live show playing at Whiskey Myers Firewater Music Festival and Mid America Music Festival.

An admission fee of $5 per attendee will be donated to a local charity. This event will be held rain or shine.