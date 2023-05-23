The Rock Port Tourism Board has planned a summer full of activities. Summer Palooza will be held Thursday, May 25, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Memorial Park. This family friendly event is free and open to all ages.

Activities will include a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull riding, photo booth, foam dance party, obstacle courses, and much more! Everyone attending will receive a frisbee and sunglasses.

Music will be provided by AC Entertainment. Hot dogs, snacks, drinks, and prizes will also be available free of charge.

In the event of rain, Summer Palooza will be rescheduled to Friday, May 26.

For more information, visit the Rock Port Tourism Board’s Facebook page.