The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Tarkio Community Building. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a meeting and recognition of honored classes. A dance will follow.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. If you plan to attend, you will need to RSVP. For the full menu, visit the “Tarkio High School Alumni Group” Facebook page.

Attendees may pay at the door, but RSVPs are needed as soon as possible. Call or text Mary Ann at 660-744-4049 or Teresa at 660-582-7982 to RSVP or ask questions.