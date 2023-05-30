The Westboro High School Class of 1963 was represented at the alumni banquet by Charles Hall, Dalene Yost and Bob Hanrath.

By Beverly Clinkingbeard

The 125th Westboro High School Alumni Banquet was held May 20, 2023, at the fire station in Westboro, Missouri. Honored classes were: class of 1953 – Maurice Dean Mather and Janie Sharp Hardin; class of 1963 – Charles Hall, Dalene Yost and Bob Hanrath; and Class of 1942 – Jim Morrison received honorable mention.

Also presented was a program to place a sign at the site of each country school within the Westboro School District. Westboro had two school sites. The first burned and the new school was built where the present ball field is. A sponsorship for the cost of a country school sign was offered and an example of what the sign would be. This is an idea of Matthew Barnes (known for his attention for cemetery renovation in Atchison County) and Beverly Clinkingbeard (712-215-9130). For more information contact Beverly. It is anticipated that a sign eventually could identify all school sites within the county.