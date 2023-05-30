The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 4, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Gail Heitman with Community Hospital-Fairfax was present for the signing of the following proclamation:

Mental Health Month 2023

“Look Around, Look Within”

WHEREAS the area that someone lives in plays a significant role in their overall health and well-being; and

WHEREAS surroundings can impact if, how, and when a person’s needs are met, which in turn affects mental health; and

WHEREAS, having safe, stable, and healthy home conditions set the foundation for achieving and maintaining good mental health; and

WHEREAS, with early and effective interventions, those individuals with mental health conditions can recover and lead full, productive lives; and

WHEREAS, each business, school, government agency, health care provider, organization, and citizen share the burden of mental health problems and has a responsibility to promote mental wellness and support prevention efforts.

Therefore, I, Curt Livengood, do hereby proclaim May 2023 as Mental Health Month in Atchison County, Missouri. As the presiding commissioner, I also call upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools in Atchison County to recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.

Gail also shared their monthly newsletter highlighting May is Mental Health Awareness Month and discussed the programs and services they provide at Community Hospital-Fairfax.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in and presented the estimate to the commission for extending the tubes for the Nishnabotna and Mill Creek Drainage District. The commission requested that he contact Mr. Graves with the estimate and see how they would like to move forward.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed a request from ACDC Director Monica Bailey to reappoint Lisa Farmer, Rock Port Board of Aldermen, and Ryan Kingery, Fairfax Board of Aldermen, to serve a new five-year term on the EEZ Board. The commissioners voted to reappoint both.

Invoice #2 for BRO-24, BRO-25, and BRO-26 for preliminary design was received and signed for processing by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

The commission went out to inspect county roads.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 11, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Rhonda Wiley, E-911/Emergency Management Director, was in to speak with the commission about department matters.

Road & Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to report to the commission that he had contacted Phil Graves with the Nishnabotna Drainage District about the cost estimate for two bands and tube length needed to reach a total of 60’ to provide the proper slope and drainage. The estimate was a total of $6,840.00. Mr. Graves inquired if the county would be willing to pay for the additional costs of the tube for the extension. At this time, the commission has agreed to do the work to install the tubes and provide the manpower and equipment to put in the tubes and make sure it is graded to specifications but is not willing to pay for the cost of the extension.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission had received several complaints about road conditions following heavy rains over the weekend. They spent most of the mornings inspecting roads.

Clerk Taylor reviewed specifications for adding some additional block walls along the south side of the courthouse. The commission agreed to move forward with requesting bids for the project.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 18, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission reviewed a new lease agreement to upgrade the postage meter with Pitney Bowes. Clerk Taylor reported that the lease amount will decrease with the new lease, but the options will increase. The commissioners voted to approve and accept the lease as presented. The agreement with Pitney Bowes, NASPO ValuePoint FMV (Option C) was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Bids were opened and read at 9:00 a.m. to remove and replace the flat roof section on the Atchison County Courthouse. Maintenance Supervisor Greg Beck and Titus Schrock were present for the opening. The only bid received was from Schrock’s Roofing from Brock, Nebraska, in the amount of $57,300.00. After reviewing all the specifications, Presiding Commissioner Livengood inquired about the warranty. Mr. Schrock stated that it comes with a full 18-year warranty and with proper maintenance every three to five years of power washing life expectancy could be up to 50 years, at which time a new coat could be added. Maintenance is not included in the bid, but they would be happy to offer the service when needed. The commissioners voted to accept the bid. Livengood abstained due to conflict of interest.

Sheriff Dennis Martin was in to discuss department matters.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission opened depository bids at 9:30 a.m. Present for the opening were Kandi Dowdy, AVP/Comptroller, and Stephanie True, VP/IT, Citizens Bank & Trust. Citizens Bank & Trust submitted the only bid. Following a review of the bid, the commissioners voted to accept the bid and enter a new four year depository agreement with Citizens Bank & Trust.

Rhonda Wiley was in to report on upcoming grant opportunities for mapping and NexGen 911.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring presented a renewal of the commercial lease agreement between Watts Electric Company and the county for the use of the laydown site. The new term will run from May 23, 2023, until December 31, 2023. It was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Supervisor Woodring then updated the commission about the preliminary design for a new delivery drive for Tarkio Tech as provided by Snyder & Associates. Supervisor Woodring will contact Tarkio Tech to see if they want to move forward with the project after seeing the numbers.

The commission and Supervisor Woodring then reviewed a letter from Morton, Reed, Counts, Briggs & Robb regarding Road #367. The commission and Supervisor Woodring participated in a conference call with Attorney Ivan Schraeder, Schraeder Law Firm, as to the response that should be drafted. Mr. Schraeder requested some maps for clarification of some of the details being discussed.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

January 2023: Personal Property – Additions to the tax books were: 2022, $16,374.90; 2021, $8,770.30. There were no abatements from the personal tax books. There were no additions to or abatements from the tax books for real property or ag rock.

February 2023: Personal Property – Additions to the tax books were: 2022, $6,292.37; 2021, $259.39; 2020, $32.14; and 2019, $33.56. Abatements from the personal tax books were: 2022, $225.17. There were no additions to or abatements from the tax books for real property or ag rock.

March 2023: Personal Property – Additions to the tax books were: 2022, $3,835.00; 2021, $1,862.13. Abatements from the tax books were: 2022, $361.84; 2020, $19.28; and 2019, $19.27. There were no additions to or abatements from the tax books for real property or ag rock.

April 2023: Personal Property – Additions to the tax books were: 2022, $10,689.04; and 2021, $1,442.99. Abatements from the tax books were: 2022, $230.86; and 2021, $291.70. Real Property – Abatements from the tax books were: 2022, $445.95; 2021, $445.95; 2020, $404.59; 2019, $404.52; 2018, $403.17; and 2017, $31.28. There were no additions to or abatements from the tax books for ag rock.