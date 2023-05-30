The Tarkio Elementary fourth graders held their annual wax museum Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the TAC. Students participating included: front row – Tucker Wheeler (JC Penney), Cayson Martin (Walter Cronkite), Layla Livengood (Susan Elizabeth Blow), Titus Wright (Henry Ford), Brinkley Wright (Helen Keller), Mame Dow (Amelia Earhart), Charlotte Wright (Sheryl Crow), Lyla Walker (Harry S. Truman); second row – Owen Bruce (George Washington), Jackobi Robertson (John F. Kennedy), Michael England (Dale Earnhardt), Jasper Navin (Steven Spielberg), Aliyah Wilke (Rosa Parks), Adi Bates (Neil Armstrong), Jenna Gebhards (Walt Disney), and Kaleb Lathrop (Hank Aaron); third row – Lexi Caudill (Laura Ingalls Wilder), Faith Bennett (Elvis Presley), Koralyne Milla-Boomgaarn (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), Katie Smith (Abigail Adams), Lincoln Hogue (Babe Ruth), Gray Klosek (Molly Brown), Ella Haler (Clara Barton), Eli Lundy (Dick Van Dyke), Kenisyn Yost (Harriett Tubman), Mikayla Smith (Jane Goodall), and Kayleigh Dunn (Sacagawea); and back row – Aspyn Hardisty (Elizabeth Cady Stanton), Vera Hale (Sally Ride), Landry Hurst (Lamar Hunt), Kyler Lathrop (Benjamin Franklin), Raiden Baruth (Mark Twain), Jerald Goodin (Bill Gates), Bryar Wennihan (Jesse James), and Carter Corbin (Abraham Lincoln). JJ Rolf (Buck O’Neal) was absent.

Fairfax fifth grade students held a wax museum May 10, 2023, at the school. The students represented famous people in history, such as Babe Ruth, portrayed by Zander Grossman. Attendees would push a button on the demographic board and the students would then talk about their character. (Tammy Grossman photo)

Isaac Dougherty poses as Isaac Newton and explains Newton’s Law to a wax museum visitor.

Kambrie Driskell, left, as Sacagawea, and Kipton Waigand, right, as Abraham Lincoln, show off their impressive story boards for the Rock Port Elementary fourth grade wax museum on May 24, 2023.

Locke Chaney chose to represent Neil Armstrong at the Rock Port Elementary wax museum.