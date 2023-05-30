The oldest attendees of the Fairfax High School Alumni Banquet held Friday, May 19, were Blaine Barton and Norma Bradfield.

Jerry Ann Davis represented the Class of 1953 at the Fairfax High School Alumni Banquet.

Class of 1963 members who attended the banquet were David Inman and Emmett Windhorst.

Class of 1973 members who attended the banquet were, from left to right: first row – Scott Ray, Richard Hawkins, Jim Davis, Mike Hawkins, Charles Hardcastle, and H.C. Pennel; second row – Dave Martin; third row – Jim Stoner, Bill Hawkins, Mike Fisher, Keith VanderBoom, and Mark Sly; and fourth row – Kay Deatz, Debbie Hawkins, Becky Jones, Debbie Johnson, KrissAnne Stacey, and Susan Gomel.

Members of the Class of 1983 who attended the banquet were, from left to right: front row – Les Kerr and Harvey Cleveland; and back row – Mary Geesey, Susan Mattson, and Janene McEnaney.

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1993 who attended the banquet were Kirsten Strueby, Amy Skillen, Marla Riley, and Jayne McFarland.

Class of 2003 members who attended the banquet were Michael Oswald, Janah Kent, Kody Kemerling, and Miles Smith.

Class of 2013 members who attended the banquet were Aleesha Lemar, Tristan Ray, and Heather Giddinge.

Class of 2023 members who attended the banquet were Cameron Oswald, Kierra McDonald, and Braden Graves. Their initiation into the alumni association had them dressing up as Sesame Street characters Bert, the Count, and Ernie.