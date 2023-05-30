Fairfax High School recipients of the 275 Scholar Athlete Award included Trent Kingery, Braiden Larson, Kierra McDonald, Collin Hedlund, and Braden Graves.

The Fairfax 2022-23 yearbook was dedicated to outgoing educators Dr. Jeremy Burright (who is retiring as Fairfax R-3 Superintendent), Dustin Barnes (who is leaving his Fairfax K-12 Principal position to become the Tarkio Elementary Principal), and Twilla Clark (who is retiring as Fairfax first grade teacher).

Natalie Hedlund was presented with her CNA certification and the Clinical Excellence in Health Occupations Award from Tarkio Tech. She also received the Louis Bell Scholarship and the Kenny Oliver Memorial Scholarship.

Kierra McDonald was presented with a $500 scholarship from the Fairfax Optimist Club for her contributions as Miss Fairfax.

The Fairfax Booster Club’s Marion Oswald Memorial Scholarship was presented to Braden Graves, left, and Cameron Oswald, second from left. Also pictured are Tonya Oswald Maher and Michael Oswald.

Zack King and Kendal Straub were presented with certificates for their completion of Northwest Technical School programs.

The Fairfax R-3 School District recognized its students during an awards assembly Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Scholarships were also handed out to the seniors and the National Honor Society inducted its new members. A list of the award recipients follows:

JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOL

275 Scholar Athlete Awards – Braden Graves, Collin Hedlund, Trent Kingery, Kierra McDonald, Braiden Larson

Forty and Eight Scholarship – Braden Graves

Tarkio Baptist Scholarship – Cameron Oswald

CTA Scholarship – Braden Graves

Atchison County De-velopment Corporation Scholarship – Kierra McDonald

Fairfax Baptist Church Memorial Scholarship – Braiden Larson, Natalie Hedlund, Braden Graves, and Cameron Oswald

Miss Fairfax Scholarship – Optimist Club – Kierra McDonald

Kenny Oliver Scholarship (Optimist) – Natalie Hedlund

The Fairfax Booster Marion Oswald Memorial Scholarship – Cameron Oswald and Braden Graves

Tarkio Technical Institute – Natalie Hedlund, CNA Certification and Clinical Excellence in Health Oc-cupations Award

Methodist Church Scholarships – Braden Graves, Charles and Pauline Arnold Scholarship; and Braiden Larson, Jake and Virginia Moore Scholarship

Northwest Technical School – Caden Brown, Zack King, and Kendal Straub

Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club – Braden Graves

Hayden Pyeatt Memorial Scholarship – Cameron Oswald

Adah Pyeatt Memorial Scholarship – Natalie Hedlund

FFA Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship – Braden Graves

MFA Scholarships – Atchison County AgChoice, Fairfax – Cameron Oswald; and MFA Oil, Mound City – Natalie Hedlund

Louis Bell Scholarship – Natalie Hedlund

Grace Finch Fairfax Christian Church Scholarships – Alex Ramirez, Natalie Hedlund and Braden Graves

Dual Credit Scholarship, NCMC – Braden Graves

Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville – Kierra McDonald, Multicultural Scholarship, MO Most Scholarship, Tower Scholarship, and Access Extra Scholarship; and Alex Ramirez, Multicultural Scholarship, Tower Scholarship, and Access Extra Scholarship

K-State – Braden Graves, Wildcat Award; Cameron Oswald, Wildcat Award and Agriculture Commitment Scholarship

Washburn – Natalie Hedlund, Ichabod Academic Scholarship and Volleyball Scholarship

University of Nebraska – Lincoln – Braiden Larson, George Beadle Scholarship and Housing Credit

D.A.R.E. Role Models – Braden Graves, Cameron Oswald, and Alex Ramirez

Hi-Step/TNT Recognition – Charlie Litherbury, Natalie Hedlund, Braden Graves, Kierra McDonald, Alex Ramirez, KayDee Duering, Cowen O’Riley, Charlie Smith, Amelia Larson, Jasey Smith, Kendal Straub, Trent Kingery, Clayton Vernon, Grace Oswald, Tate Johnson, Bryon Ohlensehlen, and Kendall Kingery

Math Awards – Knox Oswald, Anna Ohlensehlen, Amelia Larson, Cowen O’Riley, Kendal Straub, and Trent Kingery

Scholar Bowl Team Recognition – Austin Helfers, Devyn Pitts, Alex Ramirez, Amelia Larson, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Clayton Vernon, Luke Swinehart, Cowen O’Riley, Braiden Larson, and Kendall Kingery

English Awards – Elsey Rogers, Anna Ohlensehlen, Trent Kingery, Luke Swinehart, Amelia Larson, and Alex Ramirez

Science Awards – Knox Oswald, Anna Ohlensehlen, Amelia Larson, Cowen O’Riley, Trent Kingery, and Braden Graves

Art Awards – Elsey Rogers, Tate Johnson, and Alex Ramirez

History Awards – Elsey Rogers, Chloe Vernon, Amelia Larson, Tate Johnson, Luke Swinehart, and Collin Hedlund

FACS and FCCLA Awards – Elsey Rogers, Amelia Larson, Anna Ohlensehlen, Izzy Ramirez, Chloe Vernon, Grace Oswald, Jasey Smith, Jarrad Jamison, Alex Ramirez, Tate Johnson, Luke Swinehart, and Braiden Larson

Agriculture Awards – Carter Oswald, Knox Oswald, Chloe Vernon, Anna Ohlensehlen, Elsey Rogers, Austin Helfers, Ty Kirkland, Kendall Kingery, Grace Oswald, Sammie Lith-erbury, Charlie Litherbury, Cameron Oswald, Braden Graves, Trent Kingery, Charlie Smith, Kendal Straub, and Clayton Vernon

P.E. Awards – Anna Ohlensehlen, Chloe Vernon, Amelia Larson, Levi Brown, and Bryon Ohlensehlen

Yearbook Awards – Natalie Hedlund, Georgia Swinehart, Alex Ramirez, and Lillie Auwarter

Yearbook Dedication – Twilla Clark, Dustin Barnes, and Dr. Jeremy Burright

NHS induction of new members – Braiden Larson, Alex Ramirez, Grace Oswald, Cowen O’Riley, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Clayton Vernon, and Luke Swinehart

PRESCHOOL AND ELEMENTARY

The winning teams for Battle of the Books – Ava Oswald, Alex Wintz, Alex Pickard, Wendy Hurst, Deyton Burke, Evan Rogers, Riley Koop, and Caroline Larson

Field Day Award Recipients: Long Jump – 1st Zack Koop, 2nd Jude Long, and 3rd Riley Koop; 50m Dash – 1st Dominik Bradbury, 2nd Delaney Oswald, and 3rd (tie) Evan Rogers and Deyton Burke; Jump Rope – 1st Ryann Salmond, 2nd Riley Koop, and 3rd Delaney Oswald; Hula Hoop – 1st Zack Koop, 2nd Wendy Hurst, and 3rd Presley Knight; Softball Throw – 1st Evan Rogers, 2nd Riley Koop, and 3rd Ben Umbarger; Home Run Derby – 1st Evan Rogers, 2nd Alex Wintz, and 3rd Zack Koop; Football Throw – 1st Ben Umbarger, 2nd Evan Rogers, and 3rd Deyton Burke; Most Points Scored – 1st Evan Rogers (28 points), 2nd Zack Koop (26 points), and 3rd Riley Koop (20 points)

Preschool Awards: Jack Cle-ment – Reading Circle Certificate, Amazing Artist Award, Dinosaur Award (for having a “DINO-mite” attitude and choosing to always do his best), and Laffy Taffy Award (for having the most fun while learning); Ivy Daugherty – Reading Circle Certificate, Fabulous Friend Award, Squirrel Award (for her ability to find and gather students that are in need of a friend), and Skittles Award (for being the class fashionista who wore a rainbow of colors to school); Case Larson – Reading Circle Certificate, Noble Naturalist Award, Penguin Award (for being dependable and taking his responsibilities seriously), and Gummy Bear Award (for being a caring and huggable classmate); Wesley Long – Reading Circle Certificate, Puzzle Pro Award, Moose Award (for the huge amount of growth that he made this year), and M&M’s Award (for being a “marvelous and magnificent” student); Aubree Simmons – Reading Circle Certificate, Rockstar Reader Award, Firefly Award (for her ability to light up the classroom with her kind heart and smile), and Jolly Rancher Award (for being so happy to learn everyday); Harper Smith – Reading Circle Certificate, Cheerful Cheerleader Award, Parrot Award (for her bright, bold, and outgoing personality that allows her to easily make new friends), and Twizzlers Award (for dancing through her work with a great attitude and a flair for learning); Bristol Sutter – Reading Circle Certificate, Circle Time Champion Award, Bunny Award (for being quick to follow directions and make good choices), and Sweet Tarts Award (for being such a sweet friend to everyone in class); Arya Thomas – Reading Circle Certificate, Sensational Singer Award, Otter Award (for her energetic, playful, and optimistic personality that inspires others to live their life to the fullest), and Fun Dip Award (for being eager to learn with a fun-loving attitude); Charlie White – Reading Circle Certificate, Fantastically Funny Award, Octopus Award (for always lending an extra hand to help a friend in need), and Kit Kat Award (for being by the teacher’s side and ready to give her a break when needed); and Jackson Zumbrunnen – Reading Circle Certificate, Mind-blowing Maker Award, Cat Award (for his endless curiosity and for being a “PURR-fect” example of a lifelong learner), and Whoppers Award (for being a great storyteller)

Kindergarten Awards: Reading Circle – Maddox Francis, Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Lane Reed, Brentley Stevens, and Nash Stevens; Home Reading Record Rockstar – Maddox Francis, Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, and Nash Stevens; Most Words Read Per Minute – Nash Stevens (32 words in 1 minute); 100 Club – Lilly Bailey, Maddox Francis, Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Isaiah Price, Lane Reed, Alex Rhoades, Brentley Stevens, Nash Stevens; All Star Club – Maddox Francis, Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Lane Reed, Brentley Stevens, and Nash Stevens; Magnificent Mathematician – Brentley Stevens; Amazing Artist – Lane Reed; Writing Whiz – Nash Stevens; Excellent Encourager – Isaiah Price; Class Comedian – Maddox Francis; Wonderful Worker – Brentley Stevens; Hard Worker – Taylor Long; Always Smiling – Alex Rhoades; Teacher’s Helper – Lilly Bailey; and Most Improved – Caiden Hines

1st Grade Awards: Xavier Bradbury – Reading circle, Rocket math, Speedy Rocket math award, and AR award; Paisleigh Daugherty – Reading circle, Rocket math, and AR award; Jo Hurst – Reading circle, Rocket math, AR award, and Spelling award; Lucy Heck – Reading circle, Rocket math, AR award, and Spelling award; Ellee Salmond – Reading circle, Rocket math award, Spelling award, AR award, and Rocket math completed A-Z award; Abbi Umbarger – Reading circle, Rocket math award, and AR award; Ayden Harber – Reading circle, Rocket math award, and AR award; and Garrett Wintz – Reading circle, Rocket Math award, and AR award

2nd Grade Awards: Accountable – Eli Rogers and Alan Pickard; IXL Excellence – William Oswald and Harper Hicks; AR Achievement – Addison Bortka, Jonah Long, and Greenley Grossman; Reading Circle – Greenley Grossman, Harper Hicks, Presley Knight, Jonah Long, William Oswald, Alan Pickard, and Eli Rogers; Eager Ecologist – Harper Hicks; Handwriting Hero – Greenley Grossman; Skilled Scientist – Eli Rogers; Super Speller – Addison Bortka; Top-Notch Techie – Alan Pickard; Rainbow Reader – Presley Knight; Math Master – William Oswald; Wonderful Writer – Jonah Long; Powerful Problem Solver – Haleena Allen; and Future Third Grader – All

3rd Grade Awards: Met AR Goal – Emmett Umbarger and Addy Giddinge; Bulldogs Character Trait Accountable – Eli Auwarter; Certificate of Excellence in IXL – Ryann Salmond, Emmett Umbarger, Trev Hicks, Eli Auwarter, and Adelynn Giddinge; Rocket Math Certificate for Moving Up – Eli Auwarter, Emmett Umbarger, Trev Hicks, and Adelynn Giddinge; Completion of Rocket Math Multiplication – Ryann Salmond; Cursive License – Ryann Salmond, Ali Auwarter, Emmett Umbarger, and Addy Giddinge

4th Grade Awards: Zailynn Cook – Most Likely to be Smiling (she has a great smile to brighten your day), Most Likely to Write a Book (she has a way with words and telling a story), and Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter; Wendy Hurst – Math Whiz (was able to figure out some challenging problems sometimes before the skills were taught), Remarkable Reader (she earned 200.3 points with her AR reading), and Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter; Zach Koop – Fastest Multiplier (got the farthest in Rocket math to letter U), Mr. Manners (had the best manners and never needed reminded), and Certificate for Joining the 75 Point Club for AR; Brody Landess – Fastest Multiplier (got the farthest in Rocket math to letter U), Most Likely to Make You Laugh (from his funny impressions to his dance moves he was always likely to make everyone laugh), and Certificate for Joining the 50 Point Club for AR; Ava Oswald – Computer Whiz (helped others with making a power point and knew her way around the chrome books), Remarkable Reader (she earned 143.6 points with her AR reading), Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter, and Certificate for Joining the 125 Point Club for AR; Alex Pickard – Inquisitive Questioner (always kept the teacher on her toes with asking great questions), Splendid Speller (he got 100% on almost all of his spelling tests), Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter, and Certificate for Joining the 50 Point Club for AR; Gabe Rhoades – Social Studies Star (loves to tell you interesting things that he has learned about historical events or people), Wikipedia Award (often shares random facts about random things), and Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter; Joel Vance – Best Team Player (he gets along with everyone that he was teamed up with), Active Adventure Award (shares his adventures of hunting and fishing), and Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter; Patrick Wheeler – Awesome Attitude Award (no matter what he was asked to do, he was always positive about doing it) and Best Laugh Award (his laugh is contagious); Parker Woodring – Friendly Neighbor (she can always be counted on to help out), Most Laid Back (has a calm spirit and goes with the flow), Certificate for meeting AR Goal for 4th quarter, and Certificate for Joining the 25 Point Club for AR.

5th Grade Awards: Kaylee Allen – Certificate in Writing and The Flower Award; Katie Avrett – Academic Excellence in Spelling and The Tough Cookie Award; Dominick Bradbury – Excellence in Computers and The Melon Award; Geb Burke – Academic Excellence in Spelling, Social Studies, Math, and Science, and The Eagle Award; Zander Grossman – Academic Excellence in Math, Spelling, and Social Studies, and The Beaver Award; Mikayla McDonald – Academic Excellence in Math and Science, and The Sunshine Award; Delaney Oswald – 100+ AR points, Reading Certificate, Academic Excellence in Math, Spelling, Social Studies, Science, and Language Arts, and The Donut Award; Mackenzie Oswald – 100+ AR points, Reading Certificate, Academic Excellence in Math, Spelling, Social Studies, Science, and Language Arts, and The Tiger Award; Ben Umbarger – Outstanding Effort Certificate and The Caterpillar Award; Alex Wintz – 100+ AR points, Reading Certificate, Top AR Earner, Academic Excellence in Math, Spelling, Science, Social Studies, and Language Arts, and The Taco Award; Lela Wright – 100+ AR points, Reading Certificate, Academic Excellence in Math and Spelling, and The Popcorn Award

6th Grade Awards: Maintained no less than an A- all four quarters in Math – Deyton Burke, Mylisa Folkerts, Caroline Larson, and Olivia Woods; Maintained no less than an A- all four quarters in Communication Arts – Deyton Burke and Brenna Kingery; Maintained no less than an A- all four quarters in Social Studies – Deyton Burke, Brenna Kingery and Evan Rogers; Maintained no less than an A- all four quarters in Science – Deyton Burke, Brenna Kingery, and Caroline Larson; Maintained no less than an A- all four quarters in Spelling – Deyton Burke, Mylisa Folkerts, Brenna Kingery, Riley Koop, Caroline Larson, Evan Rogers, and Olivia Woods; Improved from Semester 1 to Semester 2 in Communication Arts – Evan Rogers; Improved from Semester 1 to Semester 2 in Science – Mylisa Folkerts, Riley Koop, Jude Long, Evan Rogers, and Olivia Woods; Improved from Semester 1 to Semester 2 in Social Studies – Aliyah Pearce; AR awards – 100 point club – Deyton Burke, Brenna Kingery, Jude Long, and Olivia Woods; Improved & Exceeded AR point goal from Semester 1 to Semester 2 – Deyton Burke, Brenna Kingery, and Evan Rogers