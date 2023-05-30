OATS Transit’s Northwest Region Office in St. Joseph, Missouri, has announced that they will stop accepting payments on their buses effective July 1, 2023. The areas affected by this change include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth counties in Missouri.

Starting in July 2023, Northwest Region drivers will no longer handle payments from riders. Instead, riders can add funds to their account in advance, and fares will be withdrawn each time a rider rides. Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time. Riders can also send personal checks, money orders, or cashier’s checks prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 1306 South 58th Steet, St. Joseph MO 64507.

This change is necessary to ensure faster loading times, the safety of OATS drivers, and the convenience of their riders. Rider fares help OATS maintain current levels of service and directly impact the company’s operating budget. Schedules and fare information can be found online at www.oatstransit.org; click on the bus schedules tab, then the county you live in. Area residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local office at 816-279-3131.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is: Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday each month; Maryville – 3rd Tuesday each month; Tarkio in-town – 1st and 3rd Friday; St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month.

OATS Transit provides specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. For more information about OATS Transit, visit www.oatstransit.org and follow them on Facebook.