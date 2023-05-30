Peru State College recently announced its President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term. Students representing Nebraska, 15 other states, plus, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Serbia, and Turkey were on the list.

To make the President’s List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester

Atchison County residents named to the President’s List were: Elinor Baucom and Kadyn Dowdy, Rock Port; and Kelcie Gaines, Watson.

Ashley Christian Gayler, Rock Port, was named to the Dean’s List.