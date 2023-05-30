The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of May 29-June 4.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, May 30-June 2

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 30-June 2