The fifth and sixth grade band played three songs, including “The Banana Boat Song.” (JR Chaney photos)

The Rock Port Music Department held its spring concert Thursday, May 4, 2023. Mrs. Abby Palmer is the director and Richard Boettner was accompanist.

The seventh grade chorus opened the program with “Cangoma (Traditional Brazilian Folk Song) and “The Waffle Song.” Members of the seventh grade chorus include: Brayden Amthor, Talyn Amthor, Brandon Athen, Alyssa Brion, Cooper Daugherty, Logan Ellis, Reid Ellis, Karlie Gebhards, Jessa Geib, John Gillem, Ryzer Hale, Blake Herron, Jaysen Hudson, Rylan Hunter, Wyatt Huntley, Raylynn Jenkins, Jaylynn Jones, Logan Kish, Kinley Lair, Tennyson Lansdown, Levi Lucas, Henley Mace, Ameila Mason, Eliza Mason, Bryna McEnaney, Airaleas Melton, Audrie Meyerkorth, Olivia Roup, Kennedi Seiter, Lily Shineman, Aidan Smyser, Stephen Spencer, Bentley Teten, Stella VanGundy, Natalie Waterland, Braylyn Wood, and Zoey Zach.

The combined junior high and high school chorus sang “Risseldy Rosseldy” with soloists Cooper and Kinleigh Daugherty, “Dona Nobis Pacem,” and “Music Changes the World.”

The high school chorus sang “Caverns in the Clouds.” Members of the high school chorus include: Arianna Shimmel, Hadleigh Jones, and Andrea Dush, soprano; Kinleigh Daugherty, Makaila Pruett, Sara Newbanks, and Taylor Pruett, alto; Bannack Skillen, Lily Wilroy, Thomas Spencer, Logan Lomax, Dereck Dush, and Tarver Muntz, baritone.

The fifth and sixth grade beginning band played “Banana Boat Song,” “Theme from The Nutcracker,” and “Indigo Rock.” Musicians in the fifth and sixth grade beginning band include: Tenley Peshek, Alexi Stoner, flute; Ellie Garst, Maddie Wilroy, and Katelynn Rouse, clarinet; Harper Wood, alto saxophone; Isabella Kroeger, Kenni Davis, Millie Ripley, Clara Hays, Malachi Davis, Paisley Moore, Xzavier Napier-Lee, trumpet; Jadyn Jakub and Lincoln Jackson, baritone; Isaac Shimmel, Anna Weber, Holdyn Moore, Ryan Sharpless, Jaxson Hale, Briar Daugherty, Aleyda Clodfelter, Jolie Steuter, Maya Clodfelter, and Zeke Gebhards, percussion.

The combined fifth through seventh grade band performed “Brace for Impact” (with a five minute percussion movement).

The seventh grade concert band performed “Baywood Overture,” “Pure Imagination” (from Willy Wonka), and “Lexington March.” Members of the seventh grade concert band include: Logan Kish, Jessa Geib, Stephen Spencer, flute; Cooper Daugherty, alto saxophone; Brandon Athen and Wyatt Huntley, trumpet; Levi Lucas, baritone; Aidan Smyser, Eliza Mason, Amelia Mason, Kennedi Seiter, and Stella VanGundy, percussion.

The high school concert band performed its State Large Ensemble pieces, “Down on the Delta” (a Mississippi tribute) and “The Billboard March.” They also performed “Aliens Landing (In Your Back Yard!)” and “Abandoned Treasure Hunt.” Members of the high school concert band include: Anneliese Clauson, Alisha Lomax, Abby Minino, Lilly Pankau, Makaila Pruett, Lily Wilroy, Mya Welch. Clarinet: Kylie Beasing, and Audrey Dougherty, flute; Sara Newbanks, bass clarinet; Jaymes Herron, tenor sax; Desmond Chaney, baritone sax; Ryan Lucas, trumpet; Gabriel Gebhards and Brentyn Herron, tuba; Arianna Shimmel, Anden Cohn, Izac Hurst, Alley Sharpless, Sophie Storm, and Claire Miller, percussion.