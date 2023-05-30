The Tarkio High School senior awards assembly was held Friday, May 12, 2023. Kelsea Kirwan and Jarrett Spinnato were named the 2023 Senior Athletes of the Year.

The Tarkio High School senior awards assembly was held Friday, May 12, 2023, in the THS Gym. During the festivities, Mr. and Miss THS were announced. They are Daniel Lesher and Tessa Rolf.

The Tarkio High School yearbook was dedicated to Tarkio R-I retiring English teacher Mr. Mark Staten and the late Marla Swaby, Tarkio R-I Superintendent’s secretary.

The Tarkio High School Awards Assembly was held Friday, May 12, 2023, in the THS Gym. The seniors received scholarships for future college endeavors and recognitions for achievements made in their classes this school year and all four years. Underclassmen also received honors for their achievements throughout the year and retiring teachers and staff members were recognized.

Members of the Class of 2023 walked into the gym to their class song “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crue and then everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance. THS Counselor Tracy Cooper welcomed everyone in attendance and then the award presentations began. The following is a list of honorees and the awards presented:

Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) scholarship presented by Board President Lori Seymour – Alexis Gibler

Tarkio College Alumni Association Charles “Chuck” McAdams scholarship presented by Mary McAdams – Alexis Gibler

Tarkio Technology Institute Scholarship presented by President John Davis – William Kimpston

Tarkio Rotary Club scholarships presented by President John Davis – Charles “Chuck” Sheppard Memorial Scholarship – Tessa Rolf; Dr. Gavin L. Doughty Memorial Scholarship – Daniel Lesher; Tarkio High School Interact Scholarships – Alexis Gibler; and Tarkio Technology Institute Scholarship – William Kimpston

Tarkio Presbyterian Church scholarship presented by John Davis – William Kimpston

Schlueter Memorial Schol-arship presented by Matt and Ann Schlueter – Daniel Lesher

Tarkio First Baptist Church Deacon Memorial Scholarship presented by Glenn Scott and Matt Schlueter – Emilee Caudill and Jarrett Spinnato

Marine Corps High School Award Nominations presented by Sgt. Jace T. Ayres – Distinguished Athlete – Kelsea Kirwan; Scholastic Excellence – Tessa Rolf; and Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence – Daniel Lesher

CTA Scholarships presented by President Dara Whipple – Max Gregg Scholarship – Tessa Rolf; Carlotta White Scholarship – Daniel Lesher; and the Wheatley Family Scholarship – Tanner Rollins

AAFCS IRC Recognition presented by Dara Whipple – Kelsea Kirwan and Rylie Simmons

P.E.O. Chapter FF Scholarship presented by Ellie Graves – Tessa Rolf

David Joesting Scholarship presented by Dustin Lambertsen – Daniel Lesher

MFA Scholarship presented by Dustin Lambertsen – Daniel Lesher

Ag MOASK Awards and FFA Chord Recognition presented by Dustin Lambertsen – Cole Anderson, Connor Brown, Kamryn Brown, Karson Bullock, Tyler Donaldson, River Dow, Jozee Ea-ton, Jillian Hannah, Abbie Harms, Gabe Harms, Josie King, Daniel Lesher, Mason McMahon, Luke Morey, Connor Morton, Bo Peregrine, Tessa Rolf, Slade Rosenbohm, Lizzie Schlueter, Brayden Smith, Brooklyn Wen-nihan, and Alyson Wooten

FFA Chord recognition – Josie King, Tessa Rolf, and Daniel Lesher

Tarkio Lions Club Scholarships presented by Steve Klute – Kelsea Kirwan, Josie King, Tessa Rolf, and Daniel Lesher

St. John’s Lutheran Church scholarship presented by Steve Klute – Tessa Rolf and Daniel Lesher

American Legion Auxiliary Recognition presented by President Ponya King – Josie King, Alex Barnett, and Mary Laur

George V. Smith Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship – Kelsea Kirwan

The following college and university academic scholarships were presented by Tracy Cooper:

Northwest Missouri State University Awards – Academic Excellence – Daniel Lesher; Northwest Merit – Josie King; and University Scholar – Alexis Gibler and Kelsea Kirwan

University of Iowa – National Scholars Award – Alexis Gibler

University of Missouri – Columbia – Excellence Award – Tessa Rolf

Northwestern College – Peale Honor – Emilee Caudill; Collegiate Scholarship – Jarrett Spinnato; Athletic Scholarships – Emilee Caudill and Jarrett Spinnato

Missouri Western State University – Griffon Guarantee Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, and Peggy Iffert Scholarship – Kelsea Kirwan, Rylie Simmons, Tanner Rollins, and Emily Blum

The following community and memorial scholarships were presented by Tracy Cooper:

Luretta Ruth Turnbull Memorial Scholarship – Alexis Gibler

Wendy’s High School and State Heisman Award – Alexis Gibler

Jack Schmidt Memorial Scholarship – Tessa Rolf and Emilee Caudill

A+ Recognition – Kiara Hines, Rylie Simmons, Daniel Lesher, Tanner Rollins, and Emily Blum

D.A.R.E. Role Models – Daniel Lesher and Kiara Hines

Louis E. Bell Trust – Tessa Rolf

“I Dare You” Awards – Connor Morton and Jayla Irvine

Northwest Technical School Recognition – Kiara Hines (teaching), Caiden Caudill (auto mechanics technology), Tylor Kephart (health professions), Weston Klosek (culinary arts), Shelby McNaughton and Linkin Murry (welding)

Kemper Family Memorial Scholarships – Daniel Lesher

Outstanding Peer Mentor Award – Tanner Rollins

The following state and national scholarships and recognitions were presented by Tracy Cooper:

George Washington Carver Awards – Tessa Rolf and Emilee Caudill

College Preparatory Cert-ification Recognition – Daniel Lesher, Alexis Gibler, Tessa Rolf, and Emilee Caudill

President’s Education Award Program in Outstanding Academic Achievement – Faith Anderson, Alaina Armstrong, Emily Blum, Connor Brown, Kiara Hines, Caleb Ritchie, and Slade Rosenbohm

President’s Education Award Program in Outstanding Academic Excellence – Emilee Caudill, Alexis Gibler, Josie King, Kelsea Kirwan, Daniel Lesher, Tessa Rolf, Rylie Simmons, and Jarret Spinnato

Representative Jeff Far-nan from the 1st District and the Missouri House of Representatives, Congressman Sam Graves and the United States House of Representatives, and Missouri 12th District State Senator Rusty Black issued congratulations to all seniors

Top Five Seniors – Tessa Elizabeth Rolf, 1; Emilee Kaye Caudill, 2; Alexis Lauren Gibler, 3; Kelsea Marie Kirwan, 4; and Daniel Dean Lesher, 5

The following Tarkio High School awards were presented:

National Honor Society Good Citizen of the Year Award presented by NHS senior member Tessa Rolf – Daniel Lesher

Academic letters and bars presented by Mark Staten: 1st year – Cole Anderson, Kamryn Brown, Sydnee Bruns, Karson Bullock, Owen DeRosier, River Dow, Alex Erickson, Colton Hall, Abbie Harms, Gabe Harms, Luke Morey, Connor Morton, Lizzie Schlueter, and Alyson Wooten; 2nd year – Alex Barnett, Alexis Bywater, Taylor Doyle, Jozee Eaton, Mary Laur, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin, Linkin Murry, Addison Noland, Jersi Poppa, Garret Rosenbohm, Drew Sanders, Ian Stepp, and Brooklyn Wennihan; and 3rd year – Alaina Armstrong, Emily Blum, Connor Brown, Emilee Caudill, Alexis Gibler, Josie King, Kelsea Kirwan, Daniel Lesher, Tessa Rolf, Rylie Simmons, and Jarrett Spinnato

Community Blood Center Blood Drive high school scholarship presented by Mark Staten – Tessa Rolf

The Scholar Bowl teams were recognized by Heidi Unternahrer.

Florence Prather McMillan English Award presented by Casey Martin – Tessa Rolf

Hixson Family Memorial Scholarship presented by Casey Martin – Daniel Lesher

Smoke Signals staff members recognized by Casey Martin – Daniel Lesher, Connor Brown, Tyler Donaldson, Tanner Rollins, Jarrett Spinnato, and Kelsea Kirwan

Scholar Athlete Awards presented by Joe Unternahrer – Daniel Lesher, Brooklyn Wennihan, Claire Martin, Alex Barnett, and Alexis Bywater

Outstanding Senior Athlete Award presented by Joe Unternahrer – Kelsea Kirwan and Jarrett Spinnato

Bruce Hogue Memorial Scholarship presented by Melody Barnett – Tanner Rollins

Duke Nuckolls Memorial Scholarship presented by Melody Barnett – Kelsea Kirwan

Perfect Attendance Awards presented by Kevin Dodson – Tanner Rollins

Outstanding Senior Math Award presented by Kevin Dodson – Emilee Caudill

The senior class prophecies were read (and laughed at). Senior Class President Daniel Lesher presented Junior Class President Brooklyn Wennihan with the class key.

Publications teacher Deyton Thomson recognized Mark Staten, retiring teacher Mark Staten, and the late Marla (Riley) Swaby, staff member, as this year’s Yearbook Dedication Recipients.

Mr. and Miss THS presented by Deyton Thomson – Daniel Lesher and Tessa Rolf

Student Body President Daniel Lesher announced that the newly elected 2023-24 Student Body President is Alex Barnett.

The Pledge to the Tarkio School Flag was recited. The seniors filed out and the underclassmen moved up a row, changing seats, signifying the move to the next grade level.