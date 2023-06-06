The Atchison County Library will provide its annual Summer Reading Program for area youngsters. Programs will take place Tuesday and Thursdays, June 13 through June 29, at each library branch.

As usual, the program will be divided by age/grade on each Tuesday and Thursday. Be sure to enroll your children at the library branch they will be attending. Sign-up has begun and may be done in person or by phone.

The schedule and age groups will be:

Rock Port & Tarkio

Tuesday, June 13: 1:30 p.m. – Ages 3 and 4; 2:30 p.m. – Ages 5 and 6 (before kindergarten and completed kindergarten)

Thursday, June 15: 1:30 p.m. – Grades 1 and 2 (completed); 2:30 p.m. – Grades 3 and 4 (completed)

Tuesdays, June 20 and 27: 9:30 a.m. – Ages 3 and 4; 10:30 a.m. – Ages 5 and 6 (before kindergarten and completed kindergarten)

Thursdays, June 22 and 29: 9:30 a.m. – Grades 1 and 2 (completed); 10:30 a.m. – Grades 3 and 4 (completed)

Fairfax

Tuesday, June 13: 1:30 p.m. – Ages 3 and 4; 2:30 p.m. – Ages 5 and 6 (before kindergarten and completed kindergarten)

Thursday, June 15: 1:30 p.m. – Grades 1 and 2 (completed); 2:30 p.m. – Grades 3, 4, and 5 (completed)

Tuesdays, June 20 and 27: 9:30 a.m. – Ages 3 and 4; 10:30 a.m. – Ages 5 and 6 (before kindergarten and completed kindergarten)

Thursdays, June 22 and 29: 9:30 a.m. – Grades 1 and 2 (completed); 10:30 a.m. – Grades 3, 4, and 5 (completed)

This year’s theme, All Together Now, will provide an introduction to your library, fun activities and prizes, and stories!

Be sure to enroll your child soon and provide them a fun learning experience this summer. Stop by or call your local library (Rock Port, 660-744-5404; Tarkio, 660-736-5832; Fairfax, 660-686-2204) with questions.