The Tarkio Rodeo and events are this weekend. Be sure to read the article on page 1 for all the details. It’s going to be a great time! Advance tickets may be purchased at the Atchison County Mail in Rock Port and the Avalanche in Tarkio.

WCF SOF

Midwest Mess is Saturday, June 10, at 20764 E. Avenue in Rock Port, Missouri. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight. Come listen to Josh Daniels, Bryan Fontenot Music, Back Traxx, and Before We Die. Bring a chair. Attendees must be 18 and older.

WCF SOF

Do you have a news worthy picture or article you would like published in the newspaper? Send it to us at: PO Box 40, 300 S. Main Street, Rock Port, MO 64491; 660-744-6245; or amail@rpt.coop.

WCF SOF