Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns, golfers from Tarkio who play for the East Atchison Lady Wolves’ golf team in the fall, recently competed in the first tournament of the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph.

Alex tied for first with Cailyn Auffert from Maryville with a 92. Syd came in seventh with a 114. The next tournament is June 5 and 6 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course near Maryville.