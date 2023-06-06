“The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Liberty Theatre will present “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” June 16 and 17 at 7:00 p.m., June 18 at 2:30 p.m., June 23 and 24 at 7:00 p.m., and June 25 at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 660-744-5599. Liberty Theatre is located in the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.