Missouri Freedom Quilters recently presented Quilts of Valor to two veterans. Receiving quilts were Garrett Rader, left, and Garrett Schomburg, right. Missouri Freedom Quilters has made over 100 Quilts of Valor for veterans in Atchison County. These quilts are registered to Quilts of Valor with the recipient’s name. The group operates solely on donations to their project. They have been able to do this through the generous donations of businesses and individuals in and around our community. If you know of a local veteran who has not yet received a Quilt of Valor, call Sharon Groff at 660-744-2544 or Jean Mensen at 660-744-2085.