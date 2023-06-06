Twi-Anna Coleman is Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri 2023. Twi-Anna is an 18-year-old college student from Warrenton, Missouri. She is pursuing a Bachelor in Science in Biology with a pre-vet concentration at William Woods University. Twi-Anna has been riding since a very young age and has a passion for spreading the love of rodeo wherever she goes.

Danielle Williams, Miss Rodeo Missouri, has deep roots in the Show-Me State. This 23-year-old from Moscow Mills has a love for adventure which drove her to continue her education in the Panhandle of Texas. She is a recent graduate from West Texas A&M University. For the past four years, she has coordinated the annual Troy Rodeo Queen Pageant, where she began her pageant career over 10 years ago.

Anna Horn, Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo 2022, is an Iowa native, but now kicks her boots off in Barnard, Missouri. She just finished her second year as a preschool through 12 music teacher at Jefferson C-123 in Conception Junction, Missouri. Anna has an extensive background in the rodeo and horse industries and has been competing in rodeo queen pageants since 2012. When Anna isn’t at a rodeo, you can find her competing in cowboy mounted shooting as she is a ladies level 3 shooter.

Ashton Libel, 22, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is serving professional rodeo as Miss Rodeo Alabama 2023. She is the daughter of Shane and Angela Libel of Darby, Montana. A summa cum laude graduate of The University of Alabama with a degree in Public Relations, Ashton currently is pursuing a master’s degree from The University of Alabama. In the future, Ashton hopes to obtain a law degree to specialize in media law. She would also like to own and operate a public relations firm that specializes in western and agricultural clientele.

The annual Tarkio Rodeo will take on a new look and feel in 2023 as it becomes a part of the prestigious Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the oldest and biggest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world.

Annually, the PRCA sanctions 600+ top-of-the-line rodeos in 38 states and three Canadian provinces. More than 43 million people identify themselves as fans of ProRodeo, the world’s largest and biggest rodeo sanctioning body! The PRCA’s membership boasts of almost 6,000 contestants and 1,200 contract personnel members (performers and workers). “World champion” is the most coveted title in ProRodeo. The sport’s world champions are crowned at the conclusion of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held annually in Las Vegas! The PRCA crowns eight world titlists; each receives a gold buckle and a specially crafted trophy saddle.

Silver Creek Rodeo Company will produce the 2023 event. Owners Randy and Amber Schmutz have been in the event production business for over 25 years, but it goes much deeper than that. Since 1993, Randy and Amber have worked side by side as a PRCA announcer and music

director at some of the largest rodeos in the industry. Their children, Cade, Conner and Calli,

represent five generations of rodeo heritage and tradition. Amber’s family produced rodeos in Montana and the northwest as far back as the 1940s. Her dad, Wes Mapston, was an All Around

rodeo champion and brothers, Gray and Ryan, are both PRCA Montana Circuit champions in the

saddle bronc riding. Ryan qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 10 consecutive years and was Reserve World Champion in 1997. Randy and Amber were both very successful inside the rodeo arena as contestants, having qualified for several regional rodeo finals in the bull riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. For 15 years, they were one of the most recognized breeders in the bucking bull industry with bulls from the XS Ranch breeding program featured at both the PBR World Finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Amber competed twice at the College National Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing and was a member of the National Champion Women’s team from Montana State University in Bozeman. Amber is a past Miss Rodeo Montana and runner-up to Miss Rodeo America. Randy has enjoyed a tremendous career behind the microphone announcing coast to coast and selected to announce four different PRCA Circuit Finals 19 different times, the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo four times, the College National Finals Rodeo eight times, the National High School Finals Rodeo twice, and the Professional Bull Riders World Finals eight times. Randy has announced The American Rodeo (Arlington, Texas) since its inception in 2014. Rodeo runs deep in the Schmutz family. Since its inception in 2013, Silver Creek Rodeo livestock has been featured annually at the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma, and also at the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas.

“The Tarkio community is going to see a noticeable change in the atmosphere and excitement of this year’s rodeo,” stated rodeo producer Randy Schmutz. “The number of contestants and the level of cowboy and cowgirl talent is definitely going to improve! We are more than excited to see Tarkio take this big step to elevate their event in 2023!”

Saddle up for the 29th Tarkio Rodeo Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023, at the Tarkio Rodeo Grounds (just south of the Hwy. 136 and 1st Street intersection). Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Great Lakes & Prairie & Bad Lands Circuits, the Tarkio Rodeo will be one you don’t want to miss.

The rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. Admission (cash only) is $15 for adults, $10 for youth 12 and under, and free for children preschool age and under. (Advance tickets may be purchased at the Atchison County Mail in Rock Port and the Avalanche in Tarkio.) There will be a beer garden and concession stand, as well as merchandise booths. The Broken Spokes Clydesdales will perform, as well as rodeo clown Hollywood Harris. Representing the queens of the Tarkio Rodeo will be Danielle Williams, Miss Rodeo Missouri 2023; Twi-Anna Coleman, Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri 2023; Anna Horn, Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo 2022; and Ashton Libel, Miss Rodeo Alabama 2023.

There will be other fun activities in Tarkio this weekend:

BICYCLE RODEO

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department, is sponsoring a Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 10, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot on Main Street in Tarkio. Children up to age 14 and accompanied by an adult are invited to bring their bicycles and take part in a bike safety check, where their brakes, tires, handlebars, chains, etc. will be examined. The kids can also ride their bikes through an obstacle course, where they will learn proper hand signals and bicycle rules of the road. A free helmet will be given to each participating child who needs one.

FUZZY’S RODEO RIDE

Joy and Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp are once again hosting their Rodeo Ride. Riders will meet at the Clapps’ home northeast of Tarkio (27081 160th Street, Tarkio). Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 10, everyone will ride their horses and mules or wagons to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to come Friday evening and stay Saturday night. All riders and wagons are welcome.

CAR SHOW

The SloRollers Car Club and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce are once again sponsoring the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. It will be held in Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio Saturday, June 10. Registration for vehicles will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue through 12:00 noon and the judging will follow. The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. and each car show participant will be directed to a line-up position. Trophies for the car show will be presented at the conclusion of the parade in Niedermeyer Park. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors are welcome.

LIONS CLUB BBQ

The Tarkio Lions Club will hold a barbecue in the shelter house at Niedermeyer Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, during the car show. Free will donations will be accepted.

TARKIO RODEO PARADE

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street in Tarkio. Everyone is invited to take part – join in the fun or watch. Those wishing to join the parade may register at the line-up, 9th and Elm. For more information, call Rhonda Riley at 660-623-4938.