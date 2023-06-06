Amy Elam, trustee of the Curnutt estate, presents a check for $1,060,553.61 to Tarkio Tech President Johnnie Davis. Also pictured are Tarkio College Board of Directors Don Jagger, Barney Farley, Dean Sparks, Bill Slaughter, and Kristi McEnaney.

In September 2022, Tarkio Tech launched a five-year, $3 million heritage capital campaign to address needed repairs to the campus to continue its growth and expansion. On Saturday, June 3, 2023, a major contribution from the estate of Dean Curnutt made a large dent in that fundraising campaign. A check for $1,060,553.61 was presented to the school.

Mr. Curnutt was a 1951 graduate of Tarkio College and served for 30 years as the Atchison County Collector. He was a life-long resident of Rock Port and Atchison County, Missouri.

Dean’s sister, Joanne, who passed away in February of 2022, was also a strong supporter of the new Tarkio Technology Institute, donating in 2020 and 2021 as well as naming the school in her estate. Joanne directed her donations, while she was alive, to the operations of the organizations and was a strong supporter of technical education.

The total value of the Curnutt donations is $1,904,650.47. Portions of this will be designated to the heritage campaign. Donors who wish to contribute to this campaign may designate to have their pledge added to the total amount attributed to Dean and Joanne by writing “Curnutt” in the memorial section of the pledge care. Funds that are not designated for the heritage campaign will be used for operating costs and an operating reserve fund. The Tarkio College Board of Directors will be creating a lasting memorial to Dean and Joanne on the campus.

Tarkio Tech President Johnnie Davis stated that these are definitely life changing donations. “It will allow us to do a lot of things we need to do in terms of saving this campus and saving the buildings and making them useable. We are really excited!” Amy Elam, trustee of the Curnutt Estate, said that “Dean and Joanne’s giving characters were instilled in them by their mother, May, who taught her children to not be selfish and to not think about what they could have, but to give to their community for the benefit of everyone.”