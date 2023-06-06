Tracy Whitaker, front behind the flowers, has retired after 40 years of service at Hy-Vee in Tarkio. Helping celebrate her retirement were Hy-Vee employees Seth Morey, Veronica Holecek, Jim Navin, Christy Rosenbohm, and Manager Jennifer Heard.

For over 40 years, shoppers at Hy-Vee in Tarkio have been provided with a helpful smile and assistance from Tracy Whitaker. She said goodbye this weekend and entered retirement.

Tracy started at Hy-Vee in the COE program through school September of 1982 as a part-time checker/stocker. In 1984, she started working regularly ordering candy for the store, and then health and beauty items. In 1985, Tracy moved up to full-time shift manager. Tracy left Hy-Vee in 1993 for six years, but good old Kalvin McIntosh talked her into coming back in 1999.

Tracy joked that she has ordered and worked in every section of the store except alcohol. Besides ordering, checking, and maintaining and organizing the aisles, Tracy also started doing the books when Teresa Morehouse left.

Tracy said she has so many special memories created in the aisles of Hy-Vee. She always enjoyed those times she worked side by side with Jennifer Heard, Kalvin McIntosh and Ashley McIntosh, as they would laugh until they cried most days. Tracy said watching two generations work under her at the store was mind blowing. “I’ll definitely miss catching up with customers and what’s happening in their lives and my Hy-Vee family. It’s been a wonderful job! I do want to thank the community for all the love and kindness shown to me these past 40 years. I just love Atchison County!”

Tracy’s plans for retirement include working on herself and then camping and eventually travelling. She and her husband, Terry, are definitely ready.