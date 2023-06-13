Alex Erickson was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.
Cameron Oswald was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.
Owen DeRosier was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball Second Team.
Tate Johnson was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball Second Team.
Corbyn Jakub was selected to the Class 1, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team (unanimous selection).
Jarrett Hunter was selected to the Class 1, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.