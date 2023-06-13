Alex Erickson was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.

Cameron Oswald was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.

Owen DeRosier was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball Second Team.

Tate Johnson was selected to the Class 2, District 16 All-District Baseball Second Team.

Corbyn Jakub was selected to the Class 1, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team (unanimous selection).

Jarrett Hunter was selected to the Class 1, District 16 All-District Baseball First Team.