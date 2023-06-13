Summer school students rode their bikes to school Thursday, June 8, for Bike Safety Day. Several of the preschoolers lined up to take their turn riding through the course and learning the rules of the road. The safety check was conducted by members of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, school personnel, and students.

Deputy Sheriff Katie Beck, along with some help from student helper Keira Roup, taught each of the riders the proper hand signal when making a turn while riding a bicycle.

Dr. Steve Waigand puts some oil on the bike chain and checked each bike out before the riders went to the obstacle course.

Ryan Lucas checked the air pressure in each tire and added a little if needed.