College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 189 students during spring commencement on May 20.

This was the final ceremony for Dr. Maryanne Stevens, RSM, who retires June 30 after 27 years as CSM’s president. She delivered the keynote address.

“If College of Saint Mary’s environment taught you anything, I hope it taught you not to put your head in the sand, but rather to consistently and consciously rearrange your values, your point of view in the light of contributing to a world of fewer tears, fewer divisions and fewer wars,” said Dr. Stevens before presenting degrees to the graduates. “You can’t do this by sitting on the sidelines. You must use your voice. I hope your education here honored your voice, allowed you to test it out, and has called you to become one of those great-souled persons so desperately needed by our times – a person who will resist violence, who will welcome strangers, who believes passionately in the dignity of all.”

Other graduation activities included a Baccalaureate Mass, dinner receptions, a Practical Nursing Certificate Ceremony, and an Honors Ceremony.

Some students who participated in the ceremony will officially receive their degrees in July.

Jacqueline Bradley, Rock Port, Missouri, received an Occupational Therapy Doctorate.