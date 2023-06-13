Kinsley Nuckolls, Wendy Hurst, Izzy Carpenter, and Makenna Tubbs try their hand at shooting cups with rubber balls and slingshots.

Isaac Dougherty hangs in mid-air while doing a front flip on the trampoline.

The Methodist Churches of Atchison County and Missouri Conference sponsored a day camp put on by Eagle Lake Camps. The five day camp started Monday, June 12, and runs through Friday, June 16, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church. Children from all around Atchison County were able to experience arts and crafts, block racers, gaga ball, group games, inflatable water and climbing slides, laser tag, and tie dye along with speakers and time for worship. Each day campers were provided a lunch by the churches.