Kaleigh Diane Farmer, the daughter of W.C. and Shauna Farmer, and Zachary David Swaringim, the son of Tim and Sharon Swaringim, were united in marriage Saturday, April 22, 2023, during an intimate ceremony in Marble Hill, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Swaringim celebrated with family and friends at a reception in Rock Port, Missouri, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The couple resides in Patton, Missouri.