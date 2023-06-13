The descendants of Philip and Anna (Roub) Henn gathered for their 75th annual reunion on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Jerry and Robin Holmes served as the hosts.

The following 55 family members enjoyed a delicious potluck lunch with visiting and reminiscing all afternoon: Andrew, Jenny, Audrey, Emma, and James Lance, Barnard, Missouri; Rob, Amy, Calvin, Katie, Kerri, and Cheri Basham, Cowgill; Melvin and T.J. Miles, and Lori Smith, Fairfax; Jared, Holly, Jarrett, Jaclyn, Heather, Hannah, Jayne and Joanie Holmes, Fillmore; Jack and Lois Barton, Gallatin; Jerry and Robin Holmes, Graham; Jim and Dorothy Gubser, Hamilton; M.C. and Jo Nelle Derr, Maitland; D.A. and Linda Nauman and Duane Nauman, Mound City; Joy Downing, Mandie Downing, Stephen, Julie, Landon, Luke, and Sadie Eschenbach, Dan, Devanna, Korah, Levi and Colsyn Evans, Tim and Susan Mattson, and Jacob and Jaylee McGinness, Maryville; Michael, Janah, Samantha, and Sawyer Brown, and Bill and Janice Ungles, Skidmore.