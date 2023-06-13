Karen Sue Franken, one of five children of William and Diane (Wiley) Freeman, was born November 2, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska. Karen grew up and attended school in both Union, Nebraska, and Tarkio, Missouri.

Karen was blessed with three children, Brian, Jessica, and Derek. On December 14, 2013, Karen was united in marriage to Kevin Franken at Tarkio, Missouri, and would gain two children from this union, Jerome and Sydney. The couple made their home in Auburn, Nebraska.

For many years, Karen worked at the Hen House Restaurant at Rock Port, Missouri. While living in Auburn, she worked at the Farmers Co-op.

Any chance Karen got was spent with grandkids, whether it was just time outdoors playing or attending NASCAR races, she loved her grandkids dearly. Karen also loved motorcycles and going to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. She also enjoyed shooting pool and going dancing.

After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Karen succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home in Auburn, having reached the age of 61 years, 6 months, and 21 days. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Butch and Doug Freeman; and brother-in-law, Eric Mulvania.

Those left to mourn her passing include her husband, Kevin; children, Brian Freeman (Jessica Martin) of Auburn, Jessica (Alex) Grimes of Shenandoah, Iowa, Derek (Janet) Schebaum of Concordia, Kansas, Jerome Franken (Abby Frazier) and Sydney (Josh) Reeser, all of Brookings, South Dakota; grandchildren, Cadence and Carson Grimes, Autumn, Lilly, and Wyatt Schebaum, Drake Franken, Daelyn Nelson, Alexis Franken, Jaidenn, Xander, and Kolsen Reeser, and Jocelyn and Asher Martin; brothers, Gary (Elaine) Freeman of Maryville, Missouri, and Terry Freeman of Paris, Texas; sister, Carol Mulvania of Tarkio; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life was held Friday, June 9, 2023, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.