The University of Missouri has released its spring semester 2023 dean’s list. During the spring 2023 semester, 11,550 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.

Atchison County students named to the dean’s list are:

Fairfax – Jaycee Graves, senior, Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources; and Mercedes Parshall, senior, Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources

Rock Port – Gabriel Abbott, senior, Engineering; Abby Bradley, senior, Nursing; Makenna Farmer, senior, Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources; and Rachel Vogler, junior, Arts & Science

Tarkio – Sophia Martin- sophomore, Journalism

Westboro – Ella Rolf, senior, Health Sciences