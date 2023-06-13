Whitley Jean Sander

Kaylyn and Kyle Sander of Maryville, Missouri, announce the birth of a daughter, Whitley Jean. She was born on April 24, 2023, at Mosaic Hospital in Maryville, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long. Whitley was welcomed home by her big sister, Everly, age 4.

Maternal grandparents are Randall and Tammy Sly, Fairfax, Missouri. Maternal great-grandparents are Rodney and Shirley Wake, Burlington Junction, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Kelly Sander and Pat Robinette, Smithville, Missouri, and the late Matt Sander. Great-grandmother is Janet Hollingsworth, Liberty, Missouri.

Layne Ross Morgan

Katie and Beau Morgan of Rock Port are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Layne Ross Morgan. Layne was born at 5:20 p.m. June 5, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches long. He was welcomed home by his big sister, Naomi, age 4.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Connie Wieker of Omaha, Nebraska. Paternal grandparents are Dick and Billie Morgan of Rock Port.

Avynn Shay Hastert

Kaitlea and Ross Hastert of Harlan, Iowa, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Avynn Shay Hastert. She was born at 8:20 a.m. June 10, 2023, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Besides her parents, Avynn is welcomed home by siblings, Corten, 5, and Laikyn, 3.

Maternal grandparents are Buddy and Pam Husing and Craig and Lisa Corken, all of Rock Port, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Toby and Tammy Hastert of Harlan. Maternal great-grandparents are Sharilyn Trivelpiece of Hamburg, Iowa, and Jean Corken of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.