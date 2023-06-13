Tiana Jones, Amy Skillen, Jessa Geib, and Talyn Amthor finish up prep work in the Rock Port R-II School kitchen for the No Hunger Summer program.

No Hunger Summer will run through June 30 at the Rock Port School at 600 S. Nebraska. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in volunteering should contact Amy Skillen at 660-796-4797 or see the Facebook page.

All children 18 and under eat free; adults coming with a child are $1. All kids are encouraged to eat lunch at No Hunger Summer because it’s free for all kids, and if all kids will take advantage of the program, those who really need it will not feel singled out or self-conscious.