Submitted by Pastor Bill Shirley, Linden Christian Church

A teacher once asked her students to bring some tomatoes in a plastic bag to school.

Each tomato was to be given the name of a person whom that child hates, so the number of tomatoes would be equal to the number of persons they hate.

On the pre-determined day, all the children brought their tomatoes well addressed. Some had two, some three and some had five. Some even had as many as 20 tomatoes in accordance with the number of people they hated.

The teacher then told them they had to carry the tomatoes with them everywhere they went for two weeks. As the days passed the children started to complain about the decay and smell of the tomatoes. The students who had many tomatoes complained it was very heavy to carry and the smell was too much.

After a week, the teacher asked the students, “How did it feel this week?” The children complained of the awful smell and heavy weight of the tomatoes, especially those who carried several tomatoes.

The teacher said, “This is very similar to what you carry in your heart when you don’t like some people. Hatred makes your heart unhealthy and you carry that hatred everywhere. If you can’t bear the smell of spoiled tomatoes for a week, imagine the impact of bitterness on your heart as you carry it daily.”

The heart is a beautiful garden that needs regular cleaning of unwanted weeds. Forgive those who have angered you. This makes room for storing good things. Get better, not bitter!

Matthew 6:14 – For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.