Bill LaHue and Billie Smith represented the Class of 1953 at the Rock Port Alumni Gathering May 21.

Ruth Fox, Class of 1947, was recognized for being the oldest alumna in attendance. She received a gift, presented by Jennifer Vogler.

The Rock Port Alumni Association held a gathering Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the high school gymnasium.

Caleb Lucas, Student Body President, Class of 2023, gave the invocation. Lynn Hunter welcomed those present. Members of the 2023 Alumni Committee were Lynn Hunter, Marlene Demott, Malisa Linthicum, and Jennifer Vogler.

Ruth (Moore) Fox, Class of 1947, was recognized for being the oldest alumna in attendance.

Donna (Haer) Meyer, Bella Vista, Arkansas, was recognized for traveling the farthest.

The honored classes were 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2013, and the graduating class of 2023.

The Alumni Achievement Award was presented to Eric Chamberlain, Class of 1973.