A tentative list of events scheduled for the Rock Port Independence Day Celebration include the following:

Monday, July 3

• Food Trucks – Mother Talisa’s Wood Fired Pizza, Relax & Unwind

• Old vs. Young Softball – Sign up by June 30. Contact Thea Lewis at 402-801-2328.

• Cornhole Tournament

• 3:00-8:00 p.m. – Selfie Photo Drop, Kid Zone (inflatables, yard games, fun for all ages)

• 4:30 p.m. – Baby Show & Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker (registration at 4:00)

• 6:00-9:00 p.m. – Live Music – Adam Showalter

• Dusk – Fireworks sponsored by Rock Port Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board

• Glow in the Dark Golf (following fireworks)

Tuesday, July 4

• 8:00 a.m. – Freedom Color Run/Walk (Free shirt for first 50 registered)

• 9:00 a.m. – Selfie Photo Drop, Kickball Tournament, Dunk Tank, & Kid Zone

• 9:30 a.m. – Duck Race

• 10:00 a.m. – Open Swim

• 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Firefighter Water Fights

• America’s Cookout (Free Will Donation)

• 1:00 p.m. – Pool Games

Be sure to follow Rock Port City Park and Pool on Instagram at rpcityparkandpool and on Facebook.

Expenses associated with this annual event have gone up, and the Chamber is asking for the community’s assistance. You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation.

You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to:

Rock Port Chamber

P.O. Box 134

Rock Port MO 64482

(Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

Donations received as of June 9, 2023, include:

Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000

Jacque Gayle Gebhards – $25

Marilyn McMahon – $25

Butch & Jane Lutz – $25

Dan & Janette Stanton – $50

Merle & Ruth Fox – $100

Mel & Sally Moore – $100

Stella Pyeatt – $1,000

Marita Stevens – $25

Shirley Cook – $25

Mike & Fran Minter – $100

Amy Moore – $50

Pam Henderson – $50

Clodfelter Insurance – $100

Todd & Tricia Stevens – $100

Ron & Judy Bradley – $25

Burke & Sons Lumber Co. – $100

David & Julia Shrader – $100

Demian & Tawni Ellis – $25

Anonymous – $40

Ken & Pat Lane – $50