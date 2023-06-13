Kylie Perry, top, and Kinsley Perry, above, are Show Me Little Sisters.

Kinsley and Kylie Perry are Show Me Little Sisters. The Show Me Little Sisters program is part of the Miss Missouri organization and provides an opportunity for girls ages 5-12 to be mentored by a Miss Missouri titleholder. Kinsley and Kylie will participate in the Miss Missouri state competition held June 12-17 in Mexico, Missouri. They will appear on stage, perform dance routines, and attend luncheons with Miss Missouri contestant Shelby Leeker – Miss Northeast Missouri 2023.

Kinsley and Kylie are the daughters of Kade and Kaylee Perry of Rock Port and the grandchildren of Danny and Lita Perry of Fairfax, Missouri, Kurt and Kim Tanner of Nemaha, Nebraska, and Eric and Kristie Garrison of Easton, Missouri.