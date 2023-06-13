Doyle “Wayne” Elliott, 76, passed away on June 6, 2023, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, after a brief illness.

Wayne was born in Baker, Oregon, on February 9, 1947, to Dorothy and Doyle Elliott. Dot and Doyle, as they were known, traveled extensively for Doyle’s construction business. In 1965, the family found themselves in Rock Port, Missouri, for the construction of the Missouri Beef Packer’s plant. In this time Wayne had his first job, “pinning tags.” This consisted of putting triangular shaped sharpened pins onto cardboard tags with numbers on them, which were later to be stuck to the halves of beef to identify them. Wayne would sit for hours on end completing these tags and filling his nearly 3,000 per day quota. In 1973, the family relocated to Oregon, Missouri. Life for Wayne changed a great deal when his father, Doyle, passed away in 1982.

Wayne began working at Northwest Missouri Industries on October 7, 1986, which he immediately loved and gave him a new purpose in life. The following year, Wayne and his mother Dot moved back to Rock Port. Following Dot’s passing in 2000, Wayne resided at Fair Oaks in Rock Port. Shortly after, he made the final move of his lifetime, and became a resident at the Northwest Missouri Living Center group home in Tarkio. It was here that he made, what he came to know as, his second family.

To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under Heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1 . . . Being the son of two Pacific Theater WWII veterans, Wayne loved his country, and the flag. If you were to talk to Wayne about a mishap or misfortune, he would often reply with, “I’ll say a prayer for you.” He was the kind of man that would always offer a warm smile to a complete stranger, and a hug to those he loved. As the seasons passed, his joy would increase tenfold when the holidays were near and he was surrounded by family. This meant the world to him (as well as a jar of peanuts and a pack of cigars)! Other than his family, Wayne had many people who cared for him deeply, never knowing a stranger. As a young man, he would often go to Max’s Trail Boss, where he would say a quick hello to Max, drink a cup of coffee, and head right back out the door. As he got older, he enjoyed walks outside and chatting with people along the way. Up until the day before he passed away, he very much enjoyed his work at Northwest Missouri Industries.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his younger sister, Linda Oswald-Sweeton (Randy); two nephews, Timothy Oswald (Hillary) and children, Ryan, Regan, Bailey, Bracey, and Abby; and Brandon Oswald and children, Hayden, Clay, Trenton, William, and Sheridyn; one niece, Mandy Ottmann (Chad) and children, Carter and Katelynn; and numerous great-grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private family inurnment at Linden Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Northwest Missouri Industries Sheltered Workshop. Care was entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.