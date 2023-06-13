Zella Marcella Davis, the eldest of seven siblings born to Floyd Baxel and Mary Ellen (Spoon) Mills, was born February 26, 1926, in Elijah, Missouri. She attended Craig and Rock Port, Missouri, schools.

On October 7, 1942, Zella was united in marriage to LeRoy Davis in Rock Port, and they became parents of three children, Evelyn, Elmer, and Floyd. Leroy and Floyd both preceded Zella in death.

Zella was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She raised hogs, loved the outdoors, and always had a big garden. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Zella enjoyed camping trips with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Zella was a 4-H leader, President of the Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49 Auxiliary, Rock Port, and an original board member for Senior Housing. She was also one of the first organizers of the Head Start Program. Zella was a beautiful seamstress, making clothes for her grandchildren. She also raised several Dachshunds during her lifetime, which all were loved by her. Zella passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, at the age of 97.

Besides her parents, husband, Leroy Davis, and son, Floyd Davis, Zella was preceded in death by five siblings. Survivors include children, Evelyn (Jerry) Hord and Elmer (Kathy) Davis, both of Rock Port; grandchildren, LeeAnn King, Tracey (Roy Ashcraft) Garst, Kelly (Di) Davis, Jeremy (Jill) Davis, and Andrea (Scott) Herrick; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne (Josh) Riggs, Ashleigh King, Jacob (Kylie) Shields, Kaycee Davis, Dayle (Dalton) Brake, Beth Davis, Cody Davis, Scarlett Kish, Ryder Proctor, and Dylan (Emily Graham) Davis; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Richards and Betty Matlock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, conducted by Pastor Bill Hargis. Interment was at English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to Rock Port Senior Center. Services were under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.