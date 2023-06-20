Rylynn Comstock had the entire Summer Reading class to herself Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Tarkio Library. Rylynn and teacher Jayne Martin read the book “Thankful” and then did crafts.

Grayson Wood is very proud of his Play-Doh creation during the Summer Reading Program at the Tarkio Library on June 13.

Cammie White smiles for the camera as she paints her new rock friend during the Summer Reading Program at Fairfax.

The Rock Port 3- and 4-year-old group made colorful Japanese kites and danced to music at the end of their program.

Tiffanie Gaines read to her first and second grade summer reading group at Rock Port.

Children’s Librarian Amanda Vette helped the Rock Port 5- and 6-year-old group make instruments for their craft projects.

On Tuesday, June 13, The Atchison County Library kicked off the Summer Reading Program at all three branches.

In Tarkio, the 3- and 4-year-old group read New Friends, True Friends Stuck-like-Glue Friends, Leonard the Terrible Monster, and Pug Meets Pig. They listened to songs “Dance, Freeze, Melt,” and “Silly When You Stop.” The kids made Play-Doh monsters and shared how they could be a good friend.

In Fairfax, volunteer Alicia White read Misunderstood Shark and Friends Don’t Eat Friends to the 3- and 4-year-old group. For a fun craft, they painted rocks and also played with blocks. This year’s summer reading program is centered around doing things together and learning about how even though we all have differences, people can make friends and create things together.

In Rock Port, the “All Together Now” theme was carried out through learning about how to best communicate with each other using language and music. The 3- and 4-year-old group made a Japanese kite, listened to the book Drawn Together and sang and danced to “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” For the 5- and 6-year-olds, Children’s Librarian Amanda Vette helped the children make harmonicas and tambourines and they read the book Snake Alley Band.

On Thursday, June 15, kids at the Rock Port branch had fun with balloons and used gummy worms for a fun teamwork activity. Volunteer Tiffanie Gaines read the books Lucky Ducklings, Hugo and The Impossible Thing, and The Quickest Kid in Clarksville to the first and second graders. For the third and fourth grade group, volunteer Mackenzie Dougherty taught the group about living together in our communities. The group created “special poetry” using a map of Rock Port and discussing the places they love in their community. They read the books Be Strong and Every Little Letter.

Summer reading at all three branches of the Atchison County Library will continue on Thursday, June 22, Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29. Check their Facebook page for the most up-to-date times. Pre-registration is not required, but encouraged. Children who didn’t participate the first week are still welcome to any of the sessions.