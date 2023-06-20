The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of June 19-25, 2023.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through December 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)