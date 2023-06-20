The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Larry Culver, Successor Trustee of the Loren Culver, Jr. and Phyllis Culver Revocable Trust, to Larry Culver, Anthony Bell, Nicole League, Nicholas Bell, and Ross Bell for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Ross and Melissa Bell to Culver Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Larry and Julie Culver to Culver Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Nicolas and Dusty Bell to Culver Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Anthony and Doloras Bell to Culver Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 9, 2023, by Nicole and James League to Culver Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed June 13, 2023, by United Methodist Church to Fairfax Methodist Church for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 7, Original Plat; Lot 6, Third Addition; Lot 12, Third Addition; Lots 8, 9, 10, and 11, Block 7, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 14, 2023, by Kenna Eilers to Stanley Osburn for Lot 28, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 14, 2023, by Brooke and Jason Trachsel to Stanley Osburn for Lot 28, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 14, 2023, by United Methodist Church to Good News Church of Tarkio for Lots 1 through 18, Block 5, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 14, 2023, by United Methodist Church to Westboro Methodist Church for Lots 1 and 2, Block 3, Original Plat; Lot 9, Block 7, First Addition; and Lots 1 and 2, Block 6, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.