Renovations continue on the Tarkio R-I School District campus. Last week, HVAC was being put in, siding on the preschool was being replaced, walls in the science room were being fixed, and bathrooms in the elementary were cleared out and new insulation was sprayed. This week, one noticeable improvement are the new windows going in at the high school. These energy efficient windows are very nice, letting in more light and are reminiscent to the old windows and look of the high school.