The Rock Port 14 & Under girls’ softball team is 6-6 in regular play, with tournament play remaining in the season. The team is coached by Tasha Zach and Tad and Michelle Gebhards. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Evelyn Heintz, Lily Shineman, Landrey Kelly, Reese Herron, and Zoey Zach; and back row – Coach Michelle Gebhards, Jaylynn Jones, Stevie Gaines, Braylyn Wood, Karlie Gebhards, and Coach Tad Gebhards. Claire Miller and Kennedi Seiter are not pictured.